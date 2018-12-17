Try 1 month for 99¢

Bacon, Jack A., 86, Michigan City, formerly of Westville

Bencur, John M. "Whitey," 62, Dyer

Canelo, Miguel M., 71, Portage

Cassoday, Scott Wayne, 79, Valparaiso

Dillman, Beverly, 81, Lansing

Goldsmith, Janette, 65, Lake Station

Gott, Marion Belle, 95, Valparaiso

Hilburger, Ted, 75, Hobart

Hurst, Bonnie L., 57, Valparaiso

MacDonald, Joyce (nee Czubik), 78, Highland

Meekma, James C., 89, Lansing

Morse, Sally S., 67, Portage

Pollock, June M., 88, Valparaiso

Sawyer, Joe H., 91, Hobart

Turner, Rosa Therecia, 95, Crown Point

