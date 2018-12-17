Bacon, Jack A., 86, Michigan City, formerly of Westville
Bencur, John M. "Whitey," 62, Dyer
Canelo, Miguel M., 71, Portage
Cassoday, Scott Wayne, 79, Valparaiso
Dillman, Beverly, 81, Lansing
Goldsmith, Janette, 65, Lake Station
Gott, Marion Belle, 95, Valparaiso
Hilburger, Ted, 75, Hobart
Hurst, Bonnie L., 57, Valparaiso
MacDonald, Joyce (nee Czubik), 78, Highland
Meekma, James C., 89, Lansing
Morse, Sally S., 67, Portage
Pollock, June M., 88, Valparaiso
Sawyer, Joe H., 91, Hobart
Turner, Rosa Therecia, 95, Crown Point