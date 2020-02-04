Area deaths for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Brandfon, Robert L., 88, Munster

Fizer (nee Ignas), Margaret A., 71, Hammond

Gouma, Ekaterini S., 91, St. John

Guzman, Antonio R. "Tony", 77, East Chicago

Madsen (nee Palmberg), Anita L., 76, Crown Point

Nowakowski, Suzanne Elizabeth, 81, Fort Pierce, FL

Peardon (nee Shutt), Sonja, 72, Hammond

Townley Richard L. "Rich", 62, Hammond

Wilck, Rita B., 63, Cedar Lake

