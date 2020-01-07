Androff (nee Kencos), Yvonne, 81, Schererville
Anselm, Michael R., 73, Valparaiso
Bessigano, Doris A., 79, Lake Station
Branson, Harold Lee, 93, Munster
DeVinney, John, 73, Indianapolis
Gillis Jr., Richard "Pat", 93, Hammond
Gotch, Allen Wayne, 78, Valparaiso
Govert, Claudia Jean, 76, St. John
Jarrett, Jay, 82, Lakeview, AR
Perez, Fannie, 86, Crown Point
Schwarz, Fritz, 81, Crown Point
Sheffield Jr., Dennis D., 48
