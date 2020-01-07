{{featured_button_text}}

Androff (nee Kencos), Yvonne, 81, Schererville

Anselm, Michael R., 73, Valparaiso

Bessigano, Doris A., 79, Lake Station

Branson, Harold Lee, 93, Munster

Clements, Betty, 94

DeVinney, John, 73, Indianapolis

Gillis Jr., Richard "Pat", 93, Hammond

Gotch, Allen Wayne, 78, Valparaiso

Govert, Claudia Jean, 76, St. John

Jarrett, Jay, 82, Lakeview, AR

Perez, Fannie, 86, Crown Point

Schwarz, Fritz, 81, Crown Point

Sheffield Jr., Dennis D., 48

