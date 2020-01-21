{{featured_button_text}}

Blake, Geraldine "Jerry", 97, Valparaiso

Brooke Van Dyke, Joanne Agnes, xx, Griffith

Daum, Lawrence David "Larry", LaPorte

Guess, Omar O., 84, Hobart

Gunter Mudd, Helen J., 84, DeMotte

Ham, Robert D. "Bob", 84, St. John

Hindson, Ray, 76, Lansing

Maul (nee Krause), Helen Faye, 85, Munster

Morales, John F., 85

Murfey, Gerald J., 68, Valparaiso

Schreuder, Thomas R., 89, Munster

Shelby (nee Wertz), Sandra A., 75, Schererville

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.