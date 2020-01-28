Area deaths for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Brown (nee Wright), Patricia A., 88, Sebring, FL

Fremouw, Judith A., 73, Munster

Knutson, Richard Alvin, 78, Homewood, IL

Moore Jr., William Boyd "Skip", 58, Crown Point

Nathan, Marilyn Jean, 68, Louisville, KY

Salapatas-Deany, Kori M., 39, Schererville

Ward, Thomas A., 92, Crown Point

Wilcoxson, Betty J., 87, Griffith

