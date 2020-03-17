Area deaths for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Bechinski, Betty L., 82, LaCrosse
Brown Sr., Harris Lake "Calumet Brown", 73, East Chicago
Finton, Michael Robert, 68, Cedar Lake
Hilbrich, Harold H., 78, Crown Point
Larsen, Buddy W., 86, Crown Point
Macko, Dolores I., 89, East Chicago
Shinabargar, Robert A., 58, Valparaiso
Smith Jr., Hugh A., 49, Round Rock, TX
Villarruel, Ernesto, 64, Electric City, WA
Warren, Olive L., 103, Valparaiso
