Area deaths for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Bechinski, Betty L., 82, LaCrosse

Brown Sr., Harris Lake "Calumet Brown", 73, East Chicago

Finton, Michael Robert, 68, Cedar Lake

Hilbrich, Harold H., 78, Crown Point

Larsen, Buddy W., 86, Crown Point

Macko, Dolores I., 89, East Chicago

Shinabargar, Robert A., 58, Valparaiso

Smith Jr., Hugh A., 49, Round Rock, TX

Villarruel, Ernesto, 64, Electric City, WA

Warren, Olive L., 103, Valparaiso

