{{featured_button_text}}

Hill, Michael A., 62

Horkavi (nee Talbert), Ruth Carolyn, Portage

Kolvy, Alice Henrietta, 98, Lowell

Moore, Bruce R., 74, Gary

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

O'Hara, Albert S. "Al", 93, Whiting

Scott (nee Richards), Kari Jo, 37, Portage

Seeley III, Richard, 66, Valparaiso

Swiontek, Perry Q., 68, Valparaiso

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.