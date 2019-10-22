{{featured_button_text}}

Arends, Maureen L., 84, Hobart

Bieganik, Edward Joseph, 88, Calumet City

Kuyachich, Marco, 66, Crown Point

Lauderdale, Della Irene, 72

Stultz, Marie J., 74, Michigan City

