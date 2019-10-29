{{featured_button_text}}

Bartoszek, Jim R. "Bart", 68, Highland

Bolesch, George Gerald, 85, Chesterton

Golando, Michael "Mike", 60, Valparaiso

Hernandez, Muriel J., 80, Floral City, FL

Kaye Sr., Ernest "Bud", 79, Thornton

Kish, Robert F. "Bob", 51, Munster

Kramer (nee Pals), Joyce L., 85, South Holland

Lenburg, Lillian "Flo", 75, Portage

Lester, Joyce S., 75, Frankfort, IL

Maresko, Harold William "Bud", 91, Crown Point

Odle, Richard H., 78, Lansing

Spenner (nee Jamieson), Maxine Vera, 88, La Porte

Strbjak (nee Requarth), Marjorie M., 96, Whiting

