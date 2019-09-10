Bottos, David James, 82, Mount Dora, FL
Dutcher, George H., 77, Griffith
Ford, Nancy K., 73, Crown Point
Rocchio, Pasquale A., 71, Indianapolis
Sasewich (nee Dudleston), Velda "Val", Lansing
Velasquez, Phyllis R., 85, Indianapolis
Vidal, Louis, 92, Crown Point
Wonsowicz (nee Lashenik), Mary, 101, Merrillville
