Bottos, David James, 82, Mount Dora, FL

Dutcher, George H., 77, Griffith

Ford, Nancy K., 73, Crown Point

Rocchio, Pasquale A., 71, Indianapolis

Sasewich (nee Dudleston), Velda "Val", Lansing

Velasquez, Phyllis R., 85, Indianapolis

Vidal, Louis, 92, Crown Point

Wonsowicz (nee Lashenik), Mary, 101, Merrillville

