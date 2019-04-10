{{featured_button_text}}

Adams "Mickey", Michelle A., 56, Griffith

Atkins, Dana K., 68, Griffith

Bell, Earl Dwaine, 90, Crete

Clark, Gary L., 65, Crete, Illinois

Corbel-Pucher (nee Demian), Joan, 78, East Side

Daniel, Chester S., 99, Schererville

Dykhuis, Paul, 91, Lansing, Illinois

Granger, Billie-Faye, 73, Michigan City

Hall (nee Gold), Margaret A. "Peggy", 82, Valparaiso

Holycross (nee McDonald), LaNell, 79, Hammond

Kordys, Stanley "Stas", 86, Merrillville

Koselke, Veronica Martha Mary, 93, Donaldson, Indiana

Koslow, Gregory "JB" Thomas, 72, Crown Point

Mekemson Nickel, Sue Ann, 72, Valparaiso

Miller, Paula L., 61, Hobart

Morey (nee Chick), Mary Jo, 83, Hammond

Sampson, Emma "Sue", 71

Schmelter, Deacon Jeffrey Michael, 64, Houston, Texas

Siegfried Dykhuis (nee Shesler), Joyce, 92, Lansing, Illinois

Stirling, Donna M., 88, Highland