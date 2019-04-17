{{featured_button_text}}

Ardell, Shalandra "Shelly" D., 47, Valparaiso

Boswell, Robert Lee, 84, Princeton, Kentucky

Corten (nee Strom), Edith Ferguson, 93, Schereville/Highland/ Hegewisch

DeVries (nee Swets), Carrie, 87, Cedar Lake

Dudlack, Rosemary, 74, Hegewisch

Fee, Kenneth, 81, Dyer

Hakos, Anna E., 91

Hales, Patricia Louise, Calumet Township/Gary

Johnston, Roy "Joe", 59, Lake Station

Kelnhofer, Margaret, 87, Crown Point

Messer, Gregory Dale, 70, Morocco, Indiana, died Monday, April 15, 2019

Taylor, Randy B., 67, Valparaiso

Ybarra Jr., Roque, 82, Hammond