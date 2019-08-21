{{featured_button_text}}

Blough, Andrew D. "Captain", 72, Hebron

Cueller, Arthur A., 59, Crown Point

Cullom, Charles Michael, 78, Schererville

Engelien, William A., 76, Gary

Hall (nee Bielewicz), Nancy Yvonne, 73, New Chicago

Heroux, Taylor L., 23, Dyer

Hojnacki, Dorothy, 85, Hammond

Hughes, Thomas "Holmes", 74, Lowell

Ingraham, Ruth J., 95, Valparaiso/ Formerly of Park Ridge, Illinois

Ingram, Raymond O., 86, Portage

Michelin (nee Kulik), Kathleen V., 83, Hobart

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Minton, Marshall Halk, 95, Big Sandy, Tennessee/ Formerly of Kouts

Murray, Robert Allen, 66, Elkhart

Pillarella (nee Kosich), Lillian, 83, Schererville

Rushnok, Frances Adele, 81, Ashland, Ohio/ Formerly of Valparaiso

Sullivan (nee Grabczak), Gloria M., Munster

Thomas (nee Knight), June M., 77, Crown Point

Thomas, Linda, 76, Munster

Tolley "Jackie" (nee Weitemeyer), Jacqueline Ann, 81, Georgetown, Tennessee/ St. John

Webb, Rev. Leon L., 75, East Chicago

Zeek, Clyde Harrison, 84, Long Beach, Indiana

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.