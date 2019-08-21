Blough, Andrew D. "Captain", 72, Hebron
Cueller, Arthur A., 59, Crown Point
Cullom, Charles Michael, 78, Schererville
Engelien, William A., 76, Gary
Hall (nee Bielewicz), Nancy Yvonne, 73, New Chicago
Heroux, Taylor L., 23, Dyer
Hojnacki, Dorothy, 85, Hammond
Hughes, Thomas "Holmes", 74, Lowell
Ingraham, Ruth J., 95, Valparaiso/ Formerly of Park Ridge, Illinois
Ingram, Raymond O., 86, Portage
Michelin (nee Kulik), Kathleen V., 83, Hobart
Minton, Marshall Halk, 95, Big Sandy, Tennessee/ Formerly of Kouts
Murray, Robert Allen, 66, Elkhart
Pillarella (nee Kosich), Lillian, 83, Schererville
Rushnok, Frances Adele, 81, Ashland, Ohio/ Formerly of Valparaiso
Sullivan (nee Grabczak), Gloria M., Munster
Thomas (nee Knight), June M., 77, Crown Point
Thomas, Linda, 76, Munster
Tolley "Jackie" (nee Weitemeyer), Jacqueline Ann, 81, Georgetown, Tennessee/ St. John
Webb, Rev. Leon L., 75, East Chicago
Zeek, Clyde Harrison, 84, Long Beach, Indiana