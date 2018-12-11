Try 1 month for 99¢

Ciesielski (nee Dymora), Dawn Marie, 53, Madison, Wisconsin

Everett, James Kenneth, 88, Lansing, Illinois

Harms (nee DeRossi), Lorraine Grace, 89, Crete

Jansen, Carol Ann (Hall), 80, Griffith

Junceau, Kevin D., 49, Valparaiso

Kennedy Jr., William "Bill" M., 75, Highland

Land, Richard C., 93, Valparaiso

Parobek, Robert J., 61, Tinley Park

Quillen, James C. "JC," 80, Portage

Smith, Darlene, 83, Munster

Thompson, Randy, 52, Leitchfield, Kentucky

Van Senus, Judith A., 74, Munster

White, Goldie B., 90, Hammond

Willis, Joseph Lance, 27, Munster

Wright, Darrell James, 68, Crown Point

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags