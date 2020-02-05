Area deaths for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Area deaths for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Abbott, George J., 83, Highland

Anton (nee Evans), Joyce "Joy", 75, Valparaiso

Beaudreau (nee Morgano), Janie Marie, 78, Avon, IN

Harvey, Lois W., 86, Crown Point

Moore Martinovich, Marjorie Jean, 90, Valparaiso

Szot, Naomi Huffman, 86, Merrillville

Watson Sr., Robert O., 77, Cedar Lake

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts