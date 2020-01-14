Arvin, John C., 71, Gary
Block, Sheldon "Shelly", 91, Buffalo Grove
Bloyer (nee Stanley), Mrs. Joyce V., 92, Portage
Cearing, Scott C., 62, Dyer
Conway, Chester William, 98, Lombard
Denton, Esther M., 90, Ocala, FL
Dunn (nee Haager), Carol D., 80, Hammond
Martinez, Pedro "Pete" J., 71, Hammond
McLain, Christine Rose, 73, Hobart
Richardson, Thomas Jordan, 30, Morocco
Ruffolo (nee Wesley), Shirley J., 84, Highland
Salyers (nee Bolen), Sharon Kay, 72, Michigan City
Thatcher, Judith G., 85, Ft. Myers, FL