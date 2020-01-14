{{featured_button_text}}

Arvin, John C., 71, Gary

Block, Sheldon "Shelly", 91, Buffalo Grove

Bloyer (nee Stanley), Mrs. Joyce V., 92, Portage

Cearing, Scott C., 62, Dyer

Conway, Chester William, 98, Lombard

Denton, Esther M., 90, Ocala, FL

Dunn (nee Haager), Carol D., 80, Hammond

Martinez, Pedro "Pete" J., 71, Hammond

McLain, Christine Rose, 73, Hobart

Richardson, Thomas Jordan, 30, Morocco

Ruffolo (nee Wesley), Shirley J., 84, Highland

Salyers (nee Bolen), Sharon Kay, 72, Michigan City

Thatcher, Judith G., 85, Ft. Myers, FL

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.