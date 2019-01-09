Try 1 month for 99¢

Brink, Rita, 75, Westville

Chestnut, Jackie Lee, 79, Griffith

Czulno (nee Stasiak), Lottie B., 92, Chicago

Giffin, Donald T. "Grump", 89, Crown Point

Gleason, Thomas Leo, 71, Schererville

Gray (nee Jakalski), Joan M., 82, Calumet City

Harris (nee Guhl), Elaine S., 86, Brookfield, Illinois

Henry Sr., James C., 79, Valparaiso

Jenkins Hessler, Norma Kent, 97, Crown Point

Hesterman, Norma C. (Sass), 99, Henderson, Nevada

Kalogeras, Nick, 79, Crown Point

Kerins, Gerald William, 71, Fremont, Indiana

Kryza, Louise Ann, 80, Crown Point

Liming, Harold Chester, 98, Hammond

Owens, Eric M., 62, Hammond

Panny, Wilma L., 94, South Holland

Philpot, Joyce Ella, 83, Crown Point

Slusarczyk, Eugene J. "Teage", 73, St. John

Ventura, Leonardo L., 90, Hammond

Youkey, Leora, 95, Munster

