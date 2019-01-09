Brink, Rita, 75, Westville
Chestnut, Jackie Lee, 79, Griffith
Czulno (nee Stasiak), Lottie B., 92, Chicago
Giffin, Donald T. "Grump", 89, Crown Point
Gleason, Thomas Leo, 71, Schererville
Gray (nee Jakalski), Joan M., 82, Calumet City
Harris (nee Guhl), Elaine S., 86, Brookfield, Illinois
Henry Sr., James C., 79, Valparaiso
Jenkins Hessler, Norma Kent, 97, Crown Point
Hesterman, Norma C. (Sass), 99, Henderson, Nevada
Kalogeras, Nick, 79, Crown Point
Kerins, Gerald William, 71, Fremont, Indiana
Kryza, Louise Ann, 80, Crown Point
Liming, Harold Chester, 98, Hammond
Owens, Eric M., 62, Hammond
Panny, Wilma L., 94, South Holland
Philpot, Joyce Ella, 83, Crown Point
Slusarczyk, Eugene J. "Teage", 73, St. John
Ventura, Leonardo L., 90, Hammond
Youkey, Leora, 95, Munster