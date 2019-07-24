{{featured_button_text}}

Colgrove, Paul B., 58, Munster

Espinoza Sr., Alfonso G. "Al", 76, East Chicago

Flowers (nee Lepley), Mary Helen, 91, Dyer

Grant, Kenneth Letrell, 54, East Chicago

Harris, John C., 81, Lowell

Havrila, The Very Rev. Protopresbyter George, 84, Portage

Healy, Robert J., 91, Lynwood, Illinois

Kelm, Josef William, 29, Navarre, Florida

Kolodziej (nee Pawlus), Dorothy A., 96, Merrillville

Krasowski, Harry, 93, Hammond

Miller, Maureen "Reene", 88, Highland

Owczarzak (nee Sichman), Eleanor, 88, Lansing

Probus, Edward W. "Ed", 68, Portage

Schreiber, Michael V., 55, Merrillville

Shearon (nee Van Buskirk), Lori Lynn, 63, Lebanon, Illinois

Spirovich, Paul, 82, Crown Point

Utley, Mark Allen, 58, DeMotte

Wengerd, J. Ivan, 87, Kouts

