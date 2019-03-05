Bertin, Patricia L. (nee Anderson), 92, Crown Point, formerly of St. John
Brosseau, Diane, 83, Highland, formerly of Calumet City
Dickerson, Billy Joe, 79, Wheeler
Guzman, Rogelia (Laguna), 93, Rensselaer
Hitzeman, Ruth A., 94, Crown Point
Jefferson, Sanda M., 84, Crete
Legler, Shirley Marlene, 82, Lowell, formerly of Highland
Levin, Leona Lucille (nee Reiff), 99, Munster, formerly of Whiting
Maryanski, Judith "Judi," 77, Highland
McConnell, James "Jim" D., 94, Fishers, Indiana
Mischan, Patricia Ann, 77, Merrillville
Muraida, Sharon A., 72, Valparaiso
Nirtaut, Ronald T., 80, St. John
Patz, Glenna D., 73, Crown Point
Pavol, George Louis, 84, LaPorte
Tindle, Gregg, 53, Lowell
Trayne, Thomas, 98, Hammond
Wise, Doris Evelyn DeVoe