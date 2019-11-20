{{featured_button_text}}

Adams III, Wallace "Paddy", Crown Point

Callas (nee Spolar), Julia Mary, 82, Crown Point

Davis, Willie, 70, Hammond

Dye Jr., James W., 88, Munster

Guzek, Mary, 87, Valparaiso

Hughes, Jeffrey Alan, 54, Greenville, KY/Formerly of Hobart

Jensen, Melva Jean, 85, Valparaiso

Koranek, Joseph G. "Joe", 39, Crown Point

Levenda, Terrence Allan, 77, Portage

Linz, Mary M., 85, Valparaiso

Sarver, Mary Lou, 91, Kouts

Towannasut, Verapon, 77, Crown Point

Trainor, Julie, 72, Lansing

Wilking, Amel C., 90, Cedar Lake

