Adams III, Wallace "Paddy", Crown Point
Callas (nee Spolar), Julia Mary, 82, Crown Point
Davis, Willie, 70, Hammond
Dye Jr., James W., 88, Munster
Guzek, Mary, 87, Valparaiso
Hughes, Jeffrey Alan, 54, Greenville, KY/Formerly of Hobart
Jensen, Melva Jean, 85, Valparaiso
Koranek, Joseph G. "Joe", 39, Crown Point
Levenda, Terrence Allan, 77, Portage
Linz, Mary M., 85, Valparaiso
Sarver, Mary Lou, 91, Kouts
Towannasut, Verapon, 77, Crown Point
Trainor, Julie, 72, Lansing
Wilking, Amel C., 90, Cedar Lake
