{{featured_button_text}}

Day (nee Derflinger), Gussie L., 80, San Diego, California

Gordon, Daniel E., 88, Chicago

Guistolisi, Patricia A., 70, Hobart

Herrera (nee Medrano), Olga M., 83, East Chicago

Maldonado, Armando Julian, 22, Gary

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Maresko, Harold William "Bud", Crown Point, 91

Vukelich, Nikola "Nik", 63, Schererville

Weimer, Nancy Jean, 75, Monroe, Wisconsin

Witczak, Joseph, 75, Lake Station

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.