Day (nee Derflinger), Gussie L., 80, San Diego, California
Gordon, Daniel E., 88, Chicago
Guistolisi, Patricia A., 70, Hobart
Herrera (nee Medrano), Olga M., 83, East Chicago
Maldonado, Armando Julian, 22, Gary
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Maresko, Harold William "Bud", Crown Point, 91
Vukelich, Nikola "Nik", 63, Schererville
Weimer, Nancy Jean, 75, Monroe, Wisconsin
Witczak, Joseph, 75, Lake Station
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!