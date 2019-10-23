{{featured_button_text}}

Aulinskis, Judith Ann, 73, Cedar Lake/Park Forest, Illinois

Dale, John, 91, Grayson, Kentucky

Derby, Michael Vincent, 26, Hobart

Karakozis, Angeliki "Angie", 78, Crown Point

Kurzydym (nee Worosz), Joan, 92, Hammond

Largura, Dolores A., 94, Valparaiso

Laya (nee Nichols), Marilyn C., 87, Crown Point

Murphy, Rhoda Wilma, 104, Lansing

Pavlik, Shirley Ann, 87, St. John 

Staples, Theodore, 83, Whiting

