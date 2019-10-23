Aulinskis, Judith Ann, 73, Cedar Lake/Park Forest, Illinois
Dale, John, 91, Grayson, Kentucky
Derby, Michael Vincent, 26, Hobart
Karakozis, Angeliki "Angie", 78, Crown Point
Kurzydym (nee Worosz), Joan, 92, Hammond
Largura, Dolores A., 94, Valparaiso
Laya (nee Nichols), Marilyn C., 87, Crown Point
Murphy, Rhoda Wilma, 104, Lansing
Pavlik, Shirley Ann, 87, St. John
Staples, Theodore, 83, Whiting
