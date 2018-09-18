Balcerzak, Elaine E. (nee Kaminski), 90, Schererville
Bauer, Norman H., 89, Lansing
Fullgraf, Thomas William, 64, Hammond
Kujawa, Frederick J., 75, Cedar Lake
Lambert, Hedwig Annamarie Barbara Hauptmann, 82, Lansing
Lenburg, Frederick Joseph "Bud," 77, Portage
Morow, Michael Roy, 66, Indianapolis
Nield, D. Raymond, 78, Cedar Lake
Olson, Joyce Victoria, 74, Lake Station
Paris, Sarah Jane (nee Barber), 32, Hobart
Radermacher, Katherine M. "Kat" (nee Pavich), 48, Crown Point, formerly of Munster and Cedar Lake
Ross, Frank "Freon" Joseph, 77, Highland
Santare, Dr. Vincent J., 98, Schererville/Stuart, Florida
Sattler, William E., 71, Valparaiso
Vieau, Dale, 88, Big Timber, Montana
White, Wilma Jean, 90, Valparaiso
Wilson-Middleton, Debra Sue (nee Higgins), 62, Winamac, Indiana
Yaros, Donald, 85, Merrillville