Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Balcerzak, Elaine E. (nee Kaminski), 90, Schererville

Bauer, Norman H., 89, Lansing

Fullgraf, Thomas William, 64, Hammond

Kujawa, Frederick J., 75, Cedar Lake

Lambert, Hedwig Annamarie Barbara Hauptmann, 82, Lansing

Lenburg, Frederick Joseph "Bud," 77, Portage

Morow, Michael Roy, 66, Indianapolis

Nield, D. Raymond, 78, Cedar Lake

Olson, Joyce Victoria, 74, Lake Station

Paris, Sarah Jane (nee Barber), 32, Hobart

Radermacher, Katherine M. "Kat" (nee Pavich), 48, Crown Point, formerly of Munster and Cedar Lake

Ross, Frank "Freon" Joseph, 77, Highland

Santare, Dr. Vincent J., 98, Schererville/Stuart, Florida

Sattler, William E., 71, Valparaiso

Vieau, Dale, 88, Big Timber, Montana

White, Wilma Jean, 90, Valparaiso

Wilson-Middleton, Debra Sue (nee Higgins), 62, Winamac, Indiana

Yaros, Donald, 85, Merrillville

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags