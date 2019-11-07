{{featured_button_text}}

Barnes, Kerry E., 59, Valparaiso

Dekker (nee Pilkins), Regina S., 70, Cedar Lake

DiSanto, Mark David, 27, Hammond

Fauth, James "Jim", 88, Highland

Fladeland, Marlene E., 87, Lansing

Grasty, Lewis B., 92, St. John

Heusing (Metz), Virginia "Susie", 80, Griffith

McDaniel, Geraldine "Geri", 91, Valparaiso

Nolen, Rochelle Sharon, 82, Porter

Oakwood, Mary "Jane", 77, Valparaiso

Peterson, Royce, 74, Hobart

Quint (nee Bacon), Marion, 92

Ramirez, Ramona, 98, Hammond

Reid, Harold, 91, Crown Point

Rippe, Donald, 68

Wrona (nee O'Rourke), Patricia, 71, Schererville

