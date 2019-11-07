Barnes, Kerry E., 59, Valparaiso
Dekker (nee Pilkins), Regina S., 70, Cedar Lake
DiSanto, Mark David, 27, Hammond
Fauth, James "Jim", 88, Highland
Fladeland, Marlene E., 87, Lansing
Grasty, Lewis B., 92, St. John
Heusing (Metz), Virginia "Susie", 80, Griffith
McDaniel, Geraldine "Geri", 91, Valparaiso
Nolen, Rochelle Sharon, 82, Porter
Oakwood, Mary "Jane", 77, Valparaiso
Peterson, Royce, 74, Hobart
Quint (nee Bacon), Marion, 92
Ramirez, Ramona, 98, Hammond
Reid, Harold, 91, Crown Point
Wrona (nee O'Rourke), Patricia, 71, Schererville
