Areta Andrei Galateanu, 74, peacefully passed away Saturday, September 14th, in the arms of her loving son. She is survived by husband, Marcu; only child, Michael and granddaughter, Ashley Galateanu; sisters: Valeria Psenisnic, Natalia Andrei, Corina Andrei, Aurelia Andrei, Marina Marchidan, Nora Berler; nieces and nephews: Danuti, Manuela, Christy, and Marian. Preceded in death by her sister, Dorina Verdet and sister-in-law, Livia Galateanu. As a veterinary graduate from the University of Bucharest, she was the proud daughter of an 11th generation Romanian orthodox priest, lineage dating back to 1706.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland IN, 46322 from 4:00 to 7:00 Tuesday, September 17. Funeral Wednesday, September 18th at 10:00 a.m., also Hillside, followed by burial at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond Indiana. Luncheon to be held subsequent to burial.