Arie Swets

SCHERERVILLE - Arie Swets, age 89, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Highland went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Beloved husband of Yvonne Swets, nee Swart. Loving father of Gerald (Sandi) Swets, Cindy (Bruce) Pritchard, John Swets, and Bill (Connie) Swets. Devoted grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of 17; and great-great-grandfather of one. Arie was preceded in death by his four brothers; and nine sisters.

Visitation on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at New Life Christian Reformed Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Highland, IN. Funeral service Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Christian Reformed Church with services conducted by Rev. Steve Swets and Rev. Bill Sytsma. Interment Hope Cemetery - Highland, IN.

Arie was a United States Army Veteran. He was a plant manager for Schultz Gas and Amerigas. Memorial contributions may be given to The Gideons or Illiana Christian High School. Arrangements entrusted to Smits Funeral Home - Dyer, IN. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.

