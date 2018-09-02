Arlen Joseph Bradley

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Arlen Bradley age 18, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 24, 2018. He is survived by his parents, Mark and Melissa Bradley; siblings, Irene, Alex and Andrew Bradley; grandfather, Alton L. Bradley; grandmother, Evelyn Horvath; uncle, Michael Horvath; aunts, Annette (Don) Jernberg and Debbie (Bruce) Bridges; auntie Alyssa Chambers. Preceded in death by his brother, Alton A. Bradley (2015); grandmother, Virginia Bradley; grandfather, Nandor Horvath; great-uncle, Alex (Sandor) Horvath and uncle, Norman Horvath.
Having just graduated from Hanover Central High School, Arlen was excited to begin his adult journey of life....
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Liborius Catholic Church (71 W. 35th Street Steger, IL) with Rev. Stephen Eickhoff officiating.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Arlen was a loving son, brother and friend who will be truly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Online condolences may be left at: