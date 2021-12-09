Arlena McFall-Hill

Ms. Arlena C. McFall-Hill

GARY, IN — Ms. Arlena C. McFall-Hill was born January 1, 1980, in Gary, Indiana, to Clyde McFall, Jr. and Juanita Jones-McFall.

Arlena was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, lndiana University-IUPUI, and Ivy Tech. Arlena was recently accepted into a prestigious nursing program. She was employed as a medical professional with Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, IN.

Arlena was preceded in death by her father, Clyde McFall, Jr.

Arlena is survived by her devoted family, four loving children: MacKenzie Corey Hill, Jr., Zuri Aaliyah Pindell and Zion Alan Pindell, and Amina Joi Pickett; devoted mother, Juanita Jones-McFall; brother, Alan Christopher McFall; three sisters: Angela Carmen McFall, Anika Christina McFall, and Ayanna Camara McFall-Asmah (Joe); two nieces: Areyanna Leek and Annaya Jackson; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends whose life she touched. All will love and cherish her memory.

Arlena loved books, movies, and spending time with her children. Arlena was an avid lover of "soul food" made from the HEART!

Our family has lost a precious jewel and it is with love and grace, we honor her and her wishes. Arlena's earthly body has gone home, but her eternal spirit lives on within her children that she cherished.