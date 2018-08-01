VALPARAISO, IN - Arlene Bianchi, age 85 of Valparaiso, formerly of Portage, passed away July 30, 2018. She was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 51. Arlene and her late husband, Alex, were past owners of Maurer's Meats in Hobart. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt. Arlene will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex; sister, Marilyn Mecchia.
Arlene is survived by her children, Pam (Thomas) Schrode, Michele (Thomas) McKinley, Jeff (Jill) Bianchi, and Sharon Bianchi; grandchildren, Trevor and Garrett Bianchi, Lindsey (Matthew) Dunbar, and Lauren Smith; great-grandson, Jackson; brother, Ronald (Nancy) Wilson; many special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 3, 2018, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a charity of your choice, as she supported many. www.burnsfuneral.com