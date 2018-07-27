VALPARAISO, IN - Arlene G. Loftus (nee Aklinski), age 84, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Arlene is survived by her husband, Richard Loftus of 58 years; children: Keith Loftus, Kelly (John) Owen, Scott (Carlynn) Loftus and Paul (Elaine Doyle) Loftus; grandchildren: Jessica Kotvasz and Kaelynn and Shelby Loftus.
Arlene was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Valparaiso.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home. To view directions and sign Arlene's online guestbook, visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 769-3322.