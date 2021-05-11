Dec. 3, 1940 - May 8, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - Arlene Gaskill, a lifetime resident of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Edna; sisters: Lydia, Barb and Betty; brothers: Willie, Raymond and Leroy.
She is survived by two sisters: Judy and Shirley of Florida. Also survived by her five children: Kenneth (Paula) Hancock of Hammond, Annette (Holly) Gaskill-Baeza of Merrillville, Linda Gaskill of Indianapolis, Kathy Anderson of Hammond and Charles (Paula) Anderson of Hammond. Additionally she is survived by several grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Services for final resting are private and to be determined at a later date.