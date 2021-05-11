Arlene Gaskill

She is preceded in death by her mother, Edna; sisters: Lydia, Barb and Betty; brothers: Willie, Raymond and Leroy.

She is survived by two sisters: Judy and Shirley of Florida. Also survived by her five children: Kenneth (Paula) Hancock of Hammond, Annette (Holly) Gaskill-Baeza of Merrillville, Linda Gaskill of Indianapolis, Kathy Anderson of Hammond and Charles (Paula) Anderson of Hammond. Additionally she is survived by several grandchildren and great- grandchildren.