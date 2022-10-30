Arlene J. Nugent

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Arlene J. (nee Kalchbrenner) Nugent, age 84, late of Cedar Lake, IN passed on October 23, 2022. Arlene was born on December 18, 1937, in Chicago, IL to the late John and late Luella Kalchbrenner. On January 17, 1959, she married Robert Nugent, Jr. (CFD), who preceded her in death. Arlene was also preceded in death by her sister, Joan Raschke. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Bob) VanRamshorst; grandchildren: Amy (Keith) Wilkening and Doug (Mary Wells) VanRamshorst; and her great-grandchildren: Alayna Wilkening, Grant Wilkening, Henry Wells and Ira VanRamshorst; and her niece, Jan (Gene) McElheny; and nephews: late Robert Raschke and Brian Raschke; great-nieces: Erin McElheny and Kimberly McElheny. Arlene worked as the Accounting Secretary at Miles Laboratories for 15 years in Bedford Park, IL. When she retired, she moved to Colon, MI in 1998 where she was a member of the Colon Kiwanis Club for over 15 years and was the Kiwanis Secretary for five years, being honored to have received the distinguished Kiwanian Award in 2002. She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Cedar Lake, IN. Arlene was very compassionate and loved to pray for people. She was very artistic and enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening, crafts, decorating and calligraphy. A celebration of life dinner will be held privately for family and close friends. She supported St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Gary Sinise Foundation for military men and the Cedar Lake Food Pantry (United Methodist Church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to these organizations. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORY, Cedar Lake. For more information 219-374-9300.