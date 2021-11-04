Arlene Louise Lewis (nee Hamman)

Oct. 5, 1942 — Oct. 3, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, OR — Arlene Louise Lewis (nee Hamman), 78, formerly of Portage, Indiana died peacefully on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Springfield, Oregon. Arlene was born on October 5, 1942 in Prescott, Wisconsin. Her early years were spent on a farm before joining her parents on a journey to find work on post-WWII construction projects. The family eventually settled in Northwest Indiana where Arlene graduated from Calumet High School in Gary, Indiana.

Arlene spent her adult years as the Court Clerk in Portage, Indiana, an office clerk at Circle R Electric, and for nearly 40 years as a real estate agent working in both Portage and La Porte. She loved shopping; all music; especially, Motown and her heartthrob, Elvis; convertible cars; and animals...to a fault. For many years, Arlene was an active member of the Polish Falcons in La Porte and could always be found there on a Friday night at the fish fry. She loved her family and friends!