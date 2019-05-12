{{featured_button_text}}
Arlene M. Perz
Terry Teamer

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ARLENE M. PERZ ON HER 2ND MOTHER'S DAY IN HEAVEN - September 14, 1943 - July 25, 2017

Wishing you a Happy Mother's Day! Loving and Missing You as Always!

Love, Paul, Gayle,

Donna, Chris, Jordan and Kylie