Arlene McDonald

April 17, 1944 — Sep. 18, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Arlene McDonald of Crown Point, IN, age 77, a lifetime area resident of Northwest Indiana, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021.

She was born in Gary, IN on April 17, 1944, to the late Alexander and Frances Balakir. After graduating from Lew Wallace High School and Indiana University, she was employed as a teacher and coach at Bailly Middle School in the Gary Community School Corporation. Arlene followed up her teaching career with 19 years as a State Farm insurance agent until her retirement in her mid-sixties. Following her two careers, she spent some time volunteering for Meals on Wheels and with the food pantry in Crown Point.

She enjoyed spending time doing the things she loved with her family and friends, whether it was going to musicals, bowling, listening and dancing to polka music, or playing golf or other board and card games. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, kindness, and for her fantastic sense of humor. Arlene was never without a clever quip or eye rolling joke and was always ready to entertain. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her cousins, especially, will feel the deep loss of a one of a kind "Cuz", who never failed to bring laughter and fun into their lives.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nicholas McDonald; stepson James McDonald; stepdaughters: Jean and Jill McDonald; and her brother, Richard Balakir. She is survived by her son, Michael McDonald of Crown Point, IN; grandson, Scott McDonald of San Francisco, CA; daughter-in-law- Mary Jo McDonald; niece, Laura (Charles) Cruise; special cousin, and friend, Janet Imboden. No services have been planned at this time. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com