CALUMET CITY, IL - Arlene R. Meduga (nee Eisenhutt), age 81, of Calumet City, IL passed away March 15, 2020. She is survived by beloved children: Peter (Ann), Susan, Roman (Marion), Cindy (Mark) Davis, Nicholas (Maria), Timothy and Ann; 11 adored grandchildren; seven precious great-grandchildren; dear sister Eilene (Karl) Welp and sisters-in-law Tanya (Henry) Grabowski and Karen Meduga; numerous special nieces and nephews. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Roman, and her brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will be Monday, March 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from Castle Hill Funeral Home: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois, 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, Illinois. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday morning from 8:45 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.