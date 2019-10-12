{{featured_button_text}}

FORT MEYERS, FL - Arlene Rae Shultz (nee Massa), age 83 of Fort Meyers, FL, formerly of Gary, IN passed away on October 10, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1937. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Irene Massa.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Herbert L. Shultz; son, Kenneth (Pamela, nee Drozd) Shultz; sister, Margo (Terry) Levenda; brother, Edward (Kitty) Massa; her grand-pups, Melly, Brody, and Rosella; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Arlene was a retired executive secretary at Bank One/Chase. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY St. Mary of the Lake Church, 6060 Miller Ave., Gary, IN with Bishop Dale J. Melczak officiating.

Cremation with precede the Mass. Services will conclude at the church with private inurnment at Calumet Park Mausoleum. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of NW Indiana in Miller. www.burnsfuneral.com

