Arlene Ruth Davis Bender

HAMMOND, IN — Arlene Ruth Davis Bender was born December 15, 1941, in Hammond, IN, to Shelton and Luella Davis. She died December 15, 2020, in Portage, IN, and will be buried in Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. She was married to Carroll E. Bender on June 12, 1960, in Marshall, IL, for 40 years.

She had an associate in arts degree in nursing and was a registered nurse. She lived for a number of years in Kouts, IN, working part-time as an on-call nurse for local schools. She always loved animals and being outside.

Arlene and Carroll had two children, John (Laura) Bender and Jeffery Bender, who survive, as well as three grandchildren, Tyler Bender, Michael Bender and Zachariah Bender. Other survivors include her sister, Norma Baum, and two brothers, Allen Davis and Richard Davis.

There will be a celebration of life next summer in honor of Arlene.