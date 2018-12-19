KOUTS, IN - Arlene Ruth Good, 91, of Kouts passed away Monday, December 17, 2018. She was born May 13, 1927 to Ora and Naomi (Stahl) Miller. Arlene was a member of Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts where she had taught Sunday school for decades. She relished her time volunteering with Porter Memorial Hospital Guild for over 20 years and assisting with duties at Christian Haven Homes. Arlene was a renowned baker, specializing in cinnamon rolls that were distributed to countless appreciative souls.
On January 10, 1948 she married Velde W. Good who preceded her in death in 2014. Survivors include their children: Suzanne 'Sue' (John) Birky of Wanatah, Kenneth Good of Kouts, David Good of Kouts, siblings: Victoria Sutter, Jerry (Lora) Miller, sister-in-law, Helen Miller, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Arnold Miller.
A private burial ceremony will take place at Hopewell Cemetery, Rev. Joel Short officiating. A celebration of life service will be announced in June of 2019.