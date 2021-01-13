Arlene Sawicki (nee Warnke)

WINSTON SALEM, NC — Arlene Sawicki (nee Warnke), 83, late of Winston Salem, NC, and formerly of the East Side of Chicago, passed away December 16, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Albert A. Sawicki. Loving mother of Bruce (Kathleen) Sawicki and the late Cheri (Don) Marzke. Cherished grandmother of Samantha Marzke (Kevin Fahey) and Alex Sawicki. Dear sister of Carol (Gary) Hine; and the late Gustave, Marvin, Lois, Dolores and Donna. Dear godmother of Michael (Debbie) Stamp. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Arlene was a member of St John's Lutheran, Winston-Salem, NC, and formerly Bethlehem of Chicago and St Paul Lutheran in Whiting, IN.

Arlene enjoyed knitting, sitting on her back porch watching humming birds, and discussing world events with her dear friends at Creekside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St John's Lutheran in Winston-Salem, NC, or St Paul Lutheran in Whiting, IN, in Arlene's name would be appreciated.

Visitation Friday, January 15, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Chapel 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617, Pastor Dan Murray, officiating. Interment in Bethania Cemetery Justice, IL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all federal, state and local guidelines as to attendance numbers, social distancing and facial coverings will be strictly followed. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.