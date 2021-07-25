Arlene T. Spencer

August 17, 1944 - July 9,2021

CHESTERTON, IN - It is not how long the flower blooms, but how beautifully!

Our loving and beautiful wife and mother passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband of 60 years, Robert, and her two daughters, Jackie (Rocco) Calipari and Bobbie (Joseph) Baruffi.

Arlene was a beloved and well respected insurance agent with Indiana Farm Bureau for 27 years. A female trailblazer who earned many awards and prestigious designations, she truly cared about her clients and developed many lasting friendships along the way.

In spite of her professional career, which was very important to her, she was always available to her family. She was an incredible wife and mother, absolute best grandma to Shasta, Chad and Austin, and a doting great grandma to Max, Madison, Ryan, Cayden and Aurora. Her family made up the entirety of her world. She showed us all the importance of family and love.

Arlene was a wonderful and loving big sister to Sandra (Paul), Maxine (Ray), Gary (Sherrie), Susan (Joseph), Debbie (Scott) and sister-in-law Carmen.

She was preceded in death by her son Edward (Margaret), granddaughter Brandy and her sibling Marie.