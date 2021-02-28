Arlene T. Wands (new Wrobel)

Jan. 1, 1938 - Feb. 26, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Arlene T. Wands (nee Wrobel), age 83, of Crown Point, passed away Friday morning, February 26, 2021. She was born on January 1, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph and Helen Wrobel. On August 9, 1958, she married the love of her life, Richard Wands. She was retired from Calumet City Police and Fire Commission where she worked as a secretary. She liked to read, cook, and play games with her family. Arlene was very talented in making crafts and she especially enjoyed ceramics. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Wands; daughters: Beverly (Robert) Thompson, Nancy (Samuel) Gillespie; son, Eric (Colleen) Wands; grandchildren: Jason Thompson, Jennifer (Kyle) Hundt, Kelsey Gillespie, Joseph Gillespie, Leah Wands, Evan Wands; great grandchildren: Elora and Everett Hundt; niece, Julie (Gary) Eckard; many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Norbert Wrobel.

Memorial contributions in Arlene's name may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420 Staten Island, NY 10306.

A funeral service for Arlene will take place Monday, March 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Winfield Chapel, 10909 Randolph Street, Winfield/Crown Point, IN 46307. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.