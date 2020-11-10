LOWELL, IN - Arlene Williams, 89, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Survived by her sons: David and Douglas; grandchildren: Ryan (Nicole) Sayers, Cortney (Dean) Schilling, Jacquelyn (Zach) Jeanes, Nicholas (Caroline) Williams, Trisha Williams and Melissa Williams; great grandchildren: Zander, Cindy and Rylan Sayers, McKenzie and Gavin Schilling, Ella Jeanes, Delaney Magruder, Brantley Martin, Cameron and Josephine Williams; and niece, Rosemary (William) Doyle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Cindy Sayers. Arlene was a very active member of St. Johns United Church of Christ, Crown Point and Tri Kappa. Arlene worked at the Lowell Town Hall for 20 years.