Dec. 27, 1935 - April 28, 2021

OGDEN DUNES, IN - Arletta J. Schaefer of Ogden Dunes, Indiana-formerly Highland Indiana, much-loved Mom and Memaw passed away April 28, 2021. Arletta spent her 86 years with a wonder and kindness that made her a friend to all. We will miss her hugs, laughter, and loving devotion.

Born in Mitchell, Indiana, Arletta enjoyed a childhood full of cousins and homemade entertainment, and delighted her children and grandchildren with stories of her upbringing. The Hautsch family moved to Highland in 1945, where she met her future husband at Ken Ridge Drugstore while working as a soda jerk. Becoming an operator for the phone company kept Arletta occupied until she married and started a family. Motherhood was an adventure that was much enjoyed by Arletta, along with her four children and the neighborhood kids. She was a fun Mom, with a freezer full of popsicles.