Dec. 27, 1935 - April 28, 2021
OGDEN DUNES, IN - Arletta J. Schaefer of Ogden Dunes, Indiana-formerly Highland Indiana, much-loved Mom and Memaw passed away April 28, 2021. Arletta spent her 86 years with a wonder and kindness that made her a friend to all. We will miss her hugs, laughter, and loving devotion.
Born in Mitchell, Indiana, Arletta enjoyed a childhood full of cousins and homemade entertainment, and delighted her children and grandchildren with stories of her upbringing. The Hautsch family moved to Highland in 1945, where she met her future husband at Ken Ridge Drugstore while working as a soda jerk. Becoming an operator for the phone company kept Arletta occupied until she married and started a family. Motherhood was an adventure that was much enjoyed by Arletta, along with her four children and the neighborhood kids. She was a fun Mom, with a freezer full of popsicles.
The First Presbyterian Church of Highland, Indiana played a big part in her life, and she enjoyed everything from rummage sales to chaperoning the church's youth mission trips. Many good years were spent with her husband, Bob, and family at Corey Lake. From Arletta's summer job at Corey Lake Orchard, we all learned about fruits and vegetables. Grandkids were always around making glorious memories-catching turtles, frogs and minnows, swimming, and gazing at the sparkling night time sky.
Arletta's later years were busy, as she remained a loving presence to her children, and an engaged grandmother who was thrilled at the arrival of each new great grandchild. It wasn't uncommon for her to call and write loved ones to remind them of their importance, visit family and friends, or take a road trip to embark on new adventures. Finding the Veterans Life-Changing Service on a drive was pure luck, but she flourished in a place where she could continue to help others.
She was a determined woman with a plan. A giving woman with no thought of receiving back. A woman who listened and cared. A woman who knew no stranger. We will love her forever.
Preceding Arletta in death are her parents Sue and Herschel Hautsch, her husband Bob, daughter Linda Armstrong and brother Don Hautsch.
Surviving Arletta are her brother; daughter, Becky (John) McDonald; son, Mike (Maryann) Schaefer; daughter, Judy (Randy) Downey; grandchildren: Nathan, Amy (Noah), Sara (Pieter) Katie (Steve), Mary (Daniel), Leah (Brad), Annie (Michael), Kelli (Ty), Patrick (Michael), Aaron, and Ben; great-grandchildren: Ella, Ava, Owen, Iain, Rocky, Leo, Jack, Bradley, Vera, Addison, Cruz, Ezra, Grayson, Phoenix, Judah, Sawyer, Tucker, and Baby S.
We will be celebrating Arletta on July 11th, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Highland, 8727 Delaware Street, Highland, Indiana 46322. A luncheon and open house will follow the service.
Memorials can be made in Arletta's honor to the First Presbyterian Church, or Veterans Life Changing Services, 501 W. Ridge Road, Gary Indiana 46408, veteranslifechangingservices.org