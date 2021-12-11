VALPARAISO, IN - Arlie "Art" Thomas Williamson, 77, of Valparaiso, IN, and Sarasota, FL passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, with his family by his side at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was born in Apollo, PA on September 1, 1944. His parents were BettyJane Stull and Warren Walter Stull. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1964 where he led his team to vie for the Western PA high school football championship.

On December 7, 1964 he married his high school sweetheart Diana Lynn Miller, who predeceased him in 1998.

Art is survived by his wife of 16 years, Claudia Martin Williamson; his daughter Kelly Ann Weibl (Gene) of Burns Harbor, IN, and his son Jeffrey Alan Williamson (Samantha) from Sarasota, FL. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria McCausland (Ken) of Seabrook, TX, and brother Terry Williamson (Ann) of Leechburg, PA.

Art was very proud of his five grandchildren: Zachary Weibl, Lauren Weibl, Ben Weibl, Katie Williamson, and Ryan Williamson; and hi seven nieces and one nephew.