May 11, 1997 - Oct. 27, 2019

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ARMANDO J. MALDONADO on what would have been his 25th birthday on earth.

There isn't a day that we don't think of you. Wish

that we could give you a big hug.

Happy Birthday Mando!

Love Grammi Ines, Tias Blanca, Diane & Cindy