EAST CHICAGO, IN - Armando "Mandy" Gomez gave his final "Aloha" on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born on July 31, 1950 in East Chicago, Indiana, Mandy served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk and was stationed in Hawaii, a place he fell in love with. After his military service, Mandy continued to live in Hawaii and worked for Habitat for Humanity.

Upon his return to the mainland, Mandy went to work for Tradewinds and later graduated from Calumet College with a degree in Communications. He was then employed by the City of East Chicago Multimedia Department. He was also owner of Amigo Advertising. One of Mandy's passions was the work he performed as a photographer, covering countless photo shoots, fundraisers, political events, weddings, reunions, graduations and quinceaneras. He had some of his photographs showcased on the covers of magazines, ESPN and on various websites.

Mandy met and later married Margaret (nee Gutierrez) and they were always by each other's side. Survived by his loving and devoted wife, Margaret, who called Mandy her "Stud Muffin" and her "Guero Chulo", together they raised three children: daughter, Leilani (Eden) Pena; sons, Armando (Vickey) and Michael Robert.