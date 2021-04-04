December 20, 1954 - March 30, 2021
LANSING, IL - Armando V. Garcia, age 66 of Lansing, Illinois, passed away on March 30, 2021. Armando was born on the South Side of Chicago on December 20, 1954. He was a loving father, son, grandfather, uncle, best friend, mentor and coach.
Armando was loved by so many throughout his life. Son of Guadalupe and Laura Hernandez. He is survived by his children: Veronica Garcia (daughter) and Francisco Garcia (son). Armando was an outstanding grandfather (Papa) to his three beautiful grandchildren Hailey, Sergio and Abygail. He was a loving brother to his sisters and brother: Guillermina and Jose (brother-in-law), Laura, Lupe, Rita and Xavier (brother-in-law), Jamie, Sandra and Mark (brother-in-law), Alejandra, Georgina and Salvador (brother-in-law), and his late sister Carolina. He was a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews, a father-in-law to Amanda Garcia and former spouse of Esmeralda Garcia.
A Cubs fan through and through, his love for baseball over the years was something he held near and dear to his heart. Armando loved to play the game as well as coaching alongside many of his lifelong friends on the South Side of Chicago. His time at Cal Park are memories that many of us will cherish as we reflect on the life of Armando. He was a dedicated employee of Coop's Cartage for several years and enjoyed his work as a truck driver. He will be missed on and off the road by so many.
Please help us join in celebrating the life of Armando Garcia on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Schroeder - Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 3:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. A service will follow immediately after the conclusion of the visitation. We are asking family and friends while visiting, to please wear a mask and please follow six feet social distancing protocol. Armando was loved by so many and his memories will continue to live on.