Armando V. Garcia

Armando was loved by so many throughout his life. Son of Guadalupe and Laura Hernandez. He is survived by his children: Veronica Garcia (daughter) and Francisco Garcia (son). Armando was an outstanding grandfather (Papa) to his three beautiful grandchildren Hailey, Sergio and Abygail. He was a loving brother to his sisters and brother: Guillermina and Jose (brother-in-law), Laura, Lupe, Rita and Xavier (brother-in-law), Jamie, Sandra and Mark (brother-in-law), Alejandra, Georgina and Salvador (brother-in-law), and his late sister Carolina. He was a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews, a father-in-law to Amanda Garcia and former spouse of Esmeralda Garcia.

A Cubs fan through and through, his love for baseball over the years was something he held near and dear to his heart. Armando loved to play the game as well as coaching alongside many of his lifelong friends on the South Side of Chicago. His time at Cal Park are memories that many of us will cherish as we reflect on the life of Armando. He was a dedicated employee of Coop's Cartage for several years and enjoyed his work as a truck driver. He will be missed on and off the road by so many.