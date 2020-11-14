Armatine Abram

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Armatine Abram, 69, of East Chicago, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 9, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Valparaiso, IN.

She leaves to cherish her memories, three children, Jared Abram, of East Chicago, Kamilah Abram, of Indianapolis, and Kamaria (Bryant) Franklin, of Portage; three grandchildren, Kamera, Brylee and Bryant Jr. Franklin; three sisters, Catherine (Sandy) Emerson. of Gary, Debra Torbert, of East Chicago, and Wanda (Charles) Long, of Houston, TX; special friend, Lynn Mosier; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son, Jason Abram; parents, Jesse and Princie Torbert; and sister, Ernestine Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Hinton & Williams Funeral Home, 4859 Alexander Ave. East Chicago, IN, with Minister Mark Jackson officiating. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Hinton & Williams Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Mrs. Abram was a member of St. Luke AME Church in East Chicago, IN. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Abram family during their time of loss.