PORTAGE, IN - Armella 'Mel' Wheatman, age 97 of Portage, passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018.
She is survived by her four children: Jim (Pam) Wheatman, Judy (late Jim) Beal, Bonnie Blank, Jack (Bonnie) Wheatman; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; and her Coffee Break Hi bowling family from Hobart Lanes. She is preceded in death by her husband Wilfred; grandson Mark Beal; granddaughter, Jodianne Kienzynski; great-granddaughters: Angel Beal and Madeline Wheatman; son-in-law Jim Beal; and her many brothers and sisters.
Mel was an avid bowler and a longtime member of the Coffee Break Hi team with the Hobart Lanes Bowling League. She loved playing poker, cribbage, rummy and several other card games. She enjoyed being with her family at all their gatherings. She had a very long, loving, and fulfilling life. She will be loved and missed by all.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating. At rest McCool Cemetery.
